SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Justin Che joined Hoffenheim on Friday on loan from FC Dallas.
The 18-year-old Che, who has represented the United States at under-20 level, will be with the German first-division club until June 30.
Hoffenheim, which is currently fourth in the Bundesliga, has the option to make the loan deal a permanent move.
Che speaks German and has joint U.S. and German citizenship. He spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan with Bayern Munich, playing eight games for the reserve team in the German third division. He has 15 career Major League Soccer appearances for Dallas.
