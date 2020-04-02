Us vs. The Virus: 10 Questions with ex-Central star Tyler Nelson

Name: Tyler Nelson
Age: 24
Residence: Haverhill
Current job/school: Professional Basketball Player
Accolades: Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP at Central Catholic and all-time scoring leader at Fairfield University (2,172 points). Mass. Gatorade boys basketball Player of the Year 2014; All-Scholastic golfer junior and senior year at Central.
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you?
I was playing professional basketball in the NBA G League and once the NBA decided to suspend the season due to the corona virus our season was stopped completely including practice.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
The people most affected are the people who were laid off due to the corona virus and the elder people who are suspected to be more at risk to the disease.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would still be playing for my team, the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goal was to get a call up to the NBA. Obviously, with the corona virus and the second half of our season being suspended that takes away that chance for the time being.
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
I think as a country it gives us a moment to be thankful for our health and put things in perspective. There are a lot more important things at stake right now than any sport. Put things in perspective and be thankful for what we have.
6. What makes you most upset about the virus?
The people who are not taking this virus serious and putting other peoples’ health in danger.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix?
I have been watching a lot of old NBA games as well as March Madness reruns from years past on TV.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Haven’t done much takeout but my go-to spot in Haverhill is Ari’s Pizza and Subs.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Currently watching Tiger King on Netflix.
10. What do you want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Get back to playing basketball and hanging out with my friends.