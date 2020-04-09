Us vs. the Virus: NESN sideline reporter Guerin Austin

Editor’s note: Each day we’re asking sports personalities 10 questions on how they’re dealing with the coronavirus.
GUERIN AUSTIN
RESIDENCE: Boston
OCCUPATION: Red Sox sideline reporter on NESN
ACCOLADES: 3-time Emmy Winner
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you?
I miss being at the ballpark every day. I miss our crew, the guys, the travel and just the overall lifestyle. We’re usually so busy this time of year and I love it.
2. Do you know anyone personally inflicted with the virus?
No, but I am sending my best wishes to all of those affected.
3. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I was excited to start my sixth season covering the Red Sox, but now with that on hold, I’m just hoping we can get through this difficult time and rally around sports together sometime soon.
4. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
There are so many great stories of people helping others and we have a new appreciation for professionals in the medical industry.
Personally, I have enjoyed spending time with my family and my dogs.
5. What makes you most upset about the virus?
People who continue to ignore guidelines. It’s so important that we follow the guidance of our medical experts!
6. What are your thoughts on the way our politicians are handling it?
I’d rather not get into politics.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix?
I’ve been getting my baseball fix watching the 2013 post-season on NESN. We are airing Sox content every day at 6 p.m. so it’s been fun to watch games from the archives (this week is the best of home openers).
8. Have you been ordering out at all, and if so, what restaurant is your go-to place?
No, I’m staying with my parents and my mom is a great cook, so I’m taking advantage of that situation.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to binge?
Little Fires Everywhere and Tiger King.
10. What do you most want to do post-coronavirus?
Besides getting my hair done, I can’t wait to get back to the ballpark.
¢¢¢
