FILE - Portland Thorns forward Alex Morgan speaks to the crowd before their NWSL soccer match against the Seattle Reign in Portland, Ore., July 22, 2015. Morgan is returning to her home state, joining the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League for the team's first season. The move to Southern California reunites Morgan with Wave President Jill Ellis, who coached Morgan to a pair of back-to-back World Cup titles. Morgan has been with the NWSL since its inception, playing for the Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride before joining San Diego.