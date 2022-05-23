FILE - Katie Ledecky participates in the women's 800 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. USA Swimming has set the dates for the 2024 Olympic trials, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The governing body announced Monday, May 23, 2022, that the competition to determine the team for the Paris Games will run from June 15-23.