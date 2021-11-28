LOS ANGELES — Gary Bryant Jr. broke off his route one yard short of the sticks on fourth and six, and USC’s bowl hopes were shattered.
The wide receiver was tackled after a five-yard gain when the Trojans needed six to keep their bowl hopes alive, dooming USC to a 35-31 loss to No. 13 Brigham Young on Saturday night at the Coliseum. Now guaranteed a losing record, the Trojans (4-7 overall, 3-6 Pac-12 Conference) will miss making a bowl game for the second time in three years for the first time since Paul Hackett’s forgettable three-year tenure from 1999 to 2001.
USC notched its fifth loss of the year at home, the most for a season since 2000.
Although the Trojans were at the Coliseum, it felt more like a night in Provo, Utah, than Los Angeles. At least half of the fans in the Coliseum wore BYU blue and white. Visiting fans drowned out the Trojans faithful as the Cougars took the field before the game and sent the teams to the locker room at halftime amid a loud “B-Y-U!” chant as the Cougars (10-2) led 21-13.
Some of the sins that drove USC fans away during the program’s recent lull persisted Saturday. Long plays allowed. BYU receivers running open. Penalties negating positive plays.
No flag proved more consequential than a roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end Drake Jackson that wiped out an interception by Chris Steele on BYU’s first drive of the second half. The play would have given USC the ball at BYU’s 35-yard line. Instead, the Cougars marched down the field and scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jaren Hall to Keanu Hill that put them up 28-13.
But these Trojans, after getting blown out at home four times already this season, fought to make a favorable last impression on their home fans. Facing their largest deficit of the game, the Trojans scored 18 unanswered points and took the lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Bryant with 11:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dart scrambled out of the pocket to his right and completed a pass to freshman Lake McRee for a successful two-point conversion that put USC up by three. Cheers from BYU fans were replaced by Trojans fans chanting “U-S-C!”
Dart completed 23 of 35 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown in his second start of the year, filling in for the injured Kedon Slovis.
The USC defense that was on pace to allow school records in points and yards per game showed resilience that has been rare this season. With the Trojans trying to protect their three-point lead, freshman Calen Bullock missed a tackle that allowed BYU to convert a fourth and three but came back two plays later to secure an interception in the end zone. It was Bullock’s second interception of the season.
Between Dart, Bullock and McRee, the Trojans got an early glimpse at what they hope could be a bright future. The three freshmen each provided starring moments, including McRee’s four catches for a team-high 63 yards.
The Cougars beat their fifth Pac-12 team this year by jumping ahead with 3:57 remaining on a seven-yard touchdown run from Jackson McChesney.
Even without leading rusher Keaontay Ingram, who missed the game because of an upper-body injury, the Trojans outrushed BYU 210-189. Running back Vavae Malepeai, who was one several seniors honored before Saturday’s home finale, led the trojans with 99 rushing yards in 20 carries and one touchdown.
