BLOOMINGTON — USC grad transfer Stephen Carr entered an open running back competition at Indiana as an outsider … sort of.
Carr did have a connection with IU running backs coach Deland McCullough, who recruited and coached him at USC before going on to the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the three weeks since fall camp began, Sampson James has transferred to Purdue, while David Ellis suffered a lower leg injury in IU’s first scrimmage. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Carr has emerged as the likely starter when No. 17 IU opens the season at No. 18 Iowa (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) on Sept. 4. According to coaches, Carr has displayed the best combination of speed, elusiveness and power in camp, traits that made him a five-star recruit coming out of Summit High in Fontana, California.
“It was an interesting camp for sure, getting to learn the plays way more,” Carr said. “We’re still in the process of making everything perfect. Nothing’s perfect, but we’re trying to get there. I would say going through camp, I got a good feel for the team, the team accepted me … I decided to stay humble and take advantage of all of the opportunities that they were giving me.”
Carr’s track record coming out of USC is proven. He endured some injuries, including back and foot issues that sidelined him for a handful of games over the last three seasons. But with 1,329 yards rushing and 12 TDs rushing and 57 catches for 421 yards and one TD receiving, Carr brings a dual-threat element to the position that could spark IU’s run game, which lacks big-play ability. The Hoosiers ranked 12th in the Big Ten in rushing at 108.6 yards per game and 13th in yards per carry at 3.1.
“His strengths are he’s very explosive,” McCullough said. “His change of direction is high end, his ability to obviously make people miss. He runs with power. He runs with decisiveness. …
“His pass protection is where I want it to be also. Obviously, he has great hands. We’ll be able to see those on display as we continue to go through the season. The things to continue to work on is all the finer points of our offense, just continuing to work on those, seeing signals, different things like that, not relying on the quarterback to tell him the plays.”
Carr has already developed a rapport with his new teammates, who are fond of calling him “booda,” a family nickname he earned before birth.
“My mom, my big sister used to go up to her stomach when I was inside of her, used to go up to her stomach and say booda, booda, booda,” Carr said. “It just stuck.”
Leaving behind family and friends outside of Los Angeles was a hard decision, but Carr felt it was worth trying a change of scenery.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot about myself and in terms of football, I’m just — it gave me a lot of time to focus,” Carr said. “I’m tuned in now I would say. Everything is going how it needs to go, God willing.”
Carr has already dealt with high expectations at USC, a school renowned for producing NFL Hall of Fame running backs. Now at Indiana, Carr will be counted on to help replace the production lost with the departure of Stevie Scott III, who rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 30 TDs in three seasons before declaring for the NFL Draft last January. Scott recently signed with the Denver Broncos.
“The pressure is the same,” Carr said. “We’ve all got one goal in common ever since we got here in college football, and that’s to get to the league (NFL). So if there’s any other pressure besides that, I think people are thinking about it wrong, if you know what I mean. The pressure needs to stay the same when you get to the league, no matter where you are at. It’s football. Football is football at the end of the day.”
EXTRA POINTS
• McCullough said based on his track record, don’t be surprised if multiple players get multiple carries in the season opener.
“My history is well noted, whether it was here at IU or USC or in the NFL, I’m going to play several guys,” McCullough said. “Yes, there’s going to be a lead horse guy who is a main feature guy, but I believe you get diminishing returns when you burn a guy out. So, whoever is the lead guy, he’ll get the bulk of the action, but I think people will be surprised how much the second guy, the other guys, supplement the main person.”
• The “second guy” could be sophomore Tim Baldwin Jr., who averaged 6.1 yards per carry as a freshman in 2020 and rushed for 106 yards in a win over Maryland.
“It’s been a lot of competition but really healthy competition, which is always good,” Baldwin said of fall camp. “You really don’t want to have a negative atmosphere in any room. So it’s always good to have good competition to bring out the best in each and every one of us.”
• Running back David Holloman was recognized by head coach Tom Allen as one of the six freshmen who stood out in camp.
“An interesting guy,” McCullough said. “Works really hard, takes a lot of notes. Once he got to a point, maybe four, five, six days into camp where he kind of calmed his nerves, you are getting to see some good things out of him as a ballcarrier. Now he is a freshman, so you’ve got to continue just his maturation process, seeing signals, processing information fast. But he’s done some good things.”