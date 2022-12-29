USC Trojans (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12)
Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: USC will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against Washington.
The Huskies are 7-2 in home games. Washington ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.
The Trojans have gone 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.
The Huskies and Trojans match up Friday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Washington.
Boogie Ellis is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals. Drew Peterson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
