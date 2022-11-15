ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Walker and Marion Humphrey both scored 17 points as UT Arlington beat Hardin-Simmons 100-59 on Tuesday night.
Walker also contributed eight rebounds for the Mavericks (2-1). Humphrey added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson recorded 12 points.
Steven Quinn finished with 12 points for the Cowboys. Will Bartoszek added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Hardin-Simmons. Jared Bomer also had nine points and three blocks.
NEXT UP
UT Arlington hosts Nevada in its next matchup on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.