UT Arlington Mavericks (7-13, 2-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-10, 1-5 WAC)
Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -6; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 20 points in UT Arlington's 85-73 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.
The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Abilene Christian is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Mavericks are 2-5 in conference games. UT Arlington has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.5 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.
Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.
Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.