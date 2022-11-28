McNeese Cowboys (2-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4)
Martin, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -8; over/under is 146
BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts McNeese looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.
The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 at home. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 39.7 points in the paint led by Chris Nix averaging 6.0.
The Cowboys are 0-2 on the road. McNeese is seventh in the Southland scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Oday averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Williams is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 8.4 points. Parker Stewart is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.1 points for UT Martin.
Zach Scott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for McNeese.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
