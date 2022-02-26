UT Martin Skyhawks (8-21, 4-13 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-20, 6-10 OVC)
Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -7.5; over/under is 146
BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after K.J. Simon scored 24 points in UT Martin's 76-69 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
The Golden Eagles have gone 6-7 at home. Tennessee Tech ranks fifth in the OVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Amadou Sylla averaging 3.1.
The Skyhawks are 4-13 in OVC play. UT Martin gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 76-70 on Jan. 15. Kenny White Jr. scored 13 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Keishawn Davidson is shooting 40.9% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.
Simon is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Skyhawks. Mikel Henderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.