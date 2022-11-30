Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-3)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Texas A&M-CC trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 32.7% from deep, led by Louie Yebra shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Islanders have gone 0-2 away from home. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Ross Williams is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 11.4 points. Isaac Mushila is averaging 13.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and two steals for Texas A&M-CC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

