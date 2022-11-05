Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-4, eighth in the Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Jazz play Los Angeles.
Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play last season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.
Utah finished 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game last season, 48.7 in the paint, 8.5 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).
Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
