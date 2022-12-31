Utah Utes (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-8, 0-3 Pac-12)
Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -1.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Utah Utes after Spencer Jones scored 25 points in Stanford's 73-70 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Cardinal are 3-3 on their home court. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.
The Utes are 3-0 in conference games. Utah has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Cardinal and Utes square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 12 points. Mike Jones is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.
Branden Carlson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.
Utes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
