Utah Utes (17-13, 10-9 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-15, 7-12 Pac-12)
Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -4; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Utes play Colorado.
The Buffaloes have gone 11-4 in home games. Colorado scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.
The Utes are 10-9 in Pac-12 play. Utah ranks eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Branden Carlson averaging 7.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Buffaloes. Luke O'Brien is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Carlson is averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.
Utes: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.