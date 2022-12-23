SMU Mustangs (4-7) vs. Utah State Aggies (10-1)
Honolulu; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -14; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies square off against the SMU Mustangs in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Aggies are 10-1 in non-conference play. Utah State leads the MWC shooting 44.2% from deep, led by Steven Ashworth shooting 54.9% from 3-point range.
The Mustangs are 4-7 in non-conference play. SMU is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is scoring 18.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Utah State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.
Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
