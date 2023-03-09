New Mexico Lobos (22-10, 8-10 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (24-7, 13-5 MWC)
Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -3; over/under is 158
BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies play in the MWC Tournament against the New Mexico Lobos.
The Aggies have gone 13-5 against MWC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Utah State scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.
The Lobos' record in MWC games is 8-10. New Mexico ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Aggies. Max Shulga is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Utah State.
Jaelen House is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 41.4% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.
Lobos: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
