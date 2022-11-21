Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) at Utah State Aggies (4-0)
Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Utah State Aggies after Max Abmas scored 24 points in Oral Roberts' 98-86 win over the Oklahoma Baptist Bison.
Utah State went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Aggies averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second chance points and 16.6 bench points last season.
Oral Roberts went 8-6 on the road and 19-12 overall last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.