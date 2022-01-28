Utah State Aggies (11-9, 2-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-8, 3-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Utah State Aggies after Desmond Cambridge scored 23 points in Nevada's 77-66 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Wolf Pack are 6-3 on their home court. Nevada is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 2-5 in MWC play. Utah State is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Steven Ashworth averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Justin Bean is averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

