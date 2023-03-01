Seattle U Redhawks (19-10, 10-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (12-17, 4-12 WAC)
Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -2; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 22 points in Seattle U's 65-54 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.
The Trailblazers have gone 8-4 in home games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.4.
The Redhawks are 10-6 in conference games. Seattle U is third in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gooden is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.
Tyson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Riley Grigsby is averaging 13.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.
Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.