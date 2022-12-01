Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-4) at Utah State Aggies (5-0)
Logan, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -18.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Steven Ashworth scored 30 points in Utah State's 95-85 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
The Aggies have gone 4-0 at home. Utah State is the MWC leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 9.0.
The Trailblazers are 1-4 on the road. Utah Tech is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50.8% for Utah State.
Cameron Gooden is averaging 16.1 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for Utah Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
