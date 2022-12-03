Long Beach State Beach (4-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (3-4)
Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -3; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the Utah Valley Wolverines after Marcus Tsohonis scored 23 points in Long Beach State's 78-58 victory against the Vermont Catamounts.
The Wolverines have gone 2-0 in home games. Utah Valley has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Beach are 1-1 in road games. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West with 40.3 points per game in the paint led by Lassina Traore averaging 10.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Woodbury averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Justin Harmon is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points for Utah Valley.
Joel Murray is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Beach. Tsohonis is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 rebounds for Long Beach State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
