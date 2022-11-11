Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (1-1)
Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Northern Arizona in out-of-conference action.
Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.
Northern Arizona went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Lumberjacks averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
