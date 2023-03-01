UT Arlington Mavericks (11-18, 6-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 13-3 WAC)
Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -12.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts UT Arlington trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.
The Wolverines are 11-1 in home games. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 9.5.
The Mavericks are 6-10 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 1-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 11.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Le'Tre Darthard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.
Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.