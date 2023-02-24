Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 WAC)
Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points in Abilene Christian's 91-89 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
The Wildcats have gone 10-4 at home. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.
The Wolverines have gone 12-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pleasant is averaging nine points for the Wildcats. Dibba is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.
Le'Tre Darthard is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.
Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.