Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Jazz face Los Angeles.
Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play last season. The Lakers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.
Utah finished 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game last season, 20.8 from the free throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).
Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Simone Fontecchio: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.