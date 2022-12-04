Utah Utes (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-1 Pac-12)
Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -3; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Washington State Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 22 points in Utah's 81-66 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.
The Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. Washington State is third in the Pac-12 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.
The Utes play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Utah ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 14.3 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 4.6.
The Cougars and Utes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Jabe Mullins is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers for Washington State.
Carlson is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.8 points for Utah.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
