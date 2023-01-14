UTEP Miners (9-7, 2-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-5, 2-3 C-USA)
Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -4; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces the UTEP Miners after Quincy Olivari scored 20 points in Rice's 71-68 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
The Owls have gone 8-2 at home. Rice is third in C-USA in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Max Fiedler paces the Owls with 8.4 boards.
The Miners have gone 2-3 against C-USA opponents. UTEP has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is shooting 40.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.
Tae Hardy is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
