Rice Owls (10-3, 1-1 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (8-5, 1-1 C-USA)
El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -2.5; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts the Rice Owls after Tae Hardy scored 22 points in UTEP's 79-73 overtime loss to the UAB Blazers.
The Miners have gone 8-1 at home. UTEP scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.
The Owls are 1-1 against C-USA opponents. Rice has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
The Miners and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Shamar Givance is averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.
Quincy Olivari averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Travis Evee is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Rice.
LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Owls: 9-1, averaging 88.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
