BOSTON -- The state’s largest utilities are pitching large-scale solar power projects as part of Massachusetts’ ambitious efforts to blunt the impact of climate change.
A law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker requires the state to slash carbon emissions by at least 50% of 1990 levels by 2030 and 75% of 1990 levels by 2040.
The legislation requires the state to meet several benchmarks over the next three decades, effectively updating the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act.
Backers of the changes say the ultimate goal is to get the state to 100% below 1990 levels, or “net zero,” by 2050.
Besides expanding solar power, the plan calls for higher efficiency standards for household and commercial appliances, development of offshore wind and expanded solar energy use, and new emissions limits on electric power, transportation and commercial heating and cooling systems.
Several utilities are testing geothermal systems to determine if the renewable energy source — employed on a larger scale — could help reduce the state’s reliance on natural gas and oil to heat Massachusetts homes.
Geothermal systems use underground wells and pumps installed inside a building to pull the earth’s heat out of the ground to warm buildings in winter, or to send heat from buildings into the ground in the summer.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.