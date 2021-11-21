UT Martin (1-3) vs. North Dakota (2-2)
FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and North Dakota look to bounce back from losses. UT Martin came up short in an 80-67 game to Troy in its last outing. North Dakota lost 98-79 at Florida Atlantic in its most recent game.
LEADING THE CHARGE: The Skyhawks are led by KJ Simon and KK Curry. Simon is averaging 17 points and 5.3 rebounds while Curry is putting up 14.5 points and seven rebounds per contest. The Fighting Hawks have been led by Caleb Nero and Mitchell Sueker, who have combined to score 27.6 points per outing.SOLID SIMON: Simon has connected on 23.8 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last three games. He's also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Skyhawks. North Dakota has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while UT Martin has assists on 45 of 85 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.
STIFLING DEFENSE: UT Martin has held opposing teams to 41 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all OVC teams.
