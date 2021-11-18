Northern Arizona (1-2) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1)
South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Texas Rio Grande Valley both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs won in their last game. Texas Rio Grande Valley earned an 85-68 win at home against Paul Quinn on Tuesday, while Northern Arizona won easily 97-48 over Benedictine Mesa on Monday.
SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley's Mike Adewunmi, Ricky Nelson and Marek Nelson have collectively scored 44 percent of all Vaqueros points this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: In three games this season, Texas Rio Grande Valley's Justin Johnson has shot 46.7 percent.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley attempts more free throws per game than any other WAC team. The Vaqueros have averaged 25 foul shots per game this season.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com