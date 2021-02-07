At age 82, Wayne Velten is rather computer savvy, his daughter says. So when it came time to book COVID-19 vaccination shots online, he felt ready.
However, even the best laid plans sometimes go awry, Tracey Costantino said of her father's efforts.
“He spent the whole day on the computer trying to find appointments and was getting frustrated,” Costantino explained.
Velten knew he could likely make an appointment to receive the vaccine through a veterans’ clinic, but chose to wait so that he and his wife, Ann, 78, could go together.
As the clock crept closer to midnight Jan. 28, the second day appointment booking was available, Velten logged off and let his daughter continue to try to book a slot online through Walgreens in Bradford. A short time later, both Mr. and Mrs. Velten had their appointments.
“I set up their Walgreens (online) accounts ahead of time. I logged in at 11:58 p.m. and by 12:08 a.m. both of their appointments were booked,” she said. “I texted them and went back to bed. My dad woke up the next morning and told me how grateful he was.”
The couple received their vaccinations Wednesday at the South Main Street pharmacy, which is one of six locations regionally where seniors 75 and older may register to receive a shot.
Retired Haverhill police officer and former City Councilor Dave Hall was fortunate to receive his first of two COVID-19 shots at DiBurro's in Haverhill last week.
Hall, 83, said Trinity EMS ran the clinic for which he'd registered and that it went more smoothly than expected.
He entered the building from a side door (avoiding the front steps) and after checking in, was sent directly to get his shot.
The entire process was conducted professionally, he said. And other seniors who arrived were treated very kindly, including a man in a wheelchair who got help from two Trinity employees to get into the building.
"They also made an appointment for my second shot," he said. "I was really overwhelmed by how well the process was managed. After I got home I called the mayor (James Fiorentini) to tell him all about it."
Similar kindness was extended to those who received vaccinations in Lawrence.
The South Lawrence East Elementary School serves as a vaccination site for residents of Essex County, and representatives from the city’s Senior Center reached out to those age 75 and older to assist with scheduling shots locally so they did not have to fight with the masses at places like Fenway Park or Gillette Stadium — or technology.
“My husband died and he handled all the things on the computer, so I called Laura at the Senior Center and she helped me, along with a woman named Millie. Millie kept calling me to let me know what was going on,” said Louise Beland, 78, who received a Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.
Beland was originally scheduled to visit South Lawrence East Elementary School on Tuesday, but when 18 inches of snow blanketed the region, Senior Center staff quickly rescheduled appointments for the next day, she said.
“I’m looking forward to going out to walk at the park by my house,” Beland said of what she's most excited about for life post-COVID-19. “I’ll wear a mask until they say we don’t have to, but I’m looking forward to being more comfortable in stores and going for a ride to Salisbury beach and then stopping at Tripoli’s for pizza.”
Marilyn Twomey, 81, also received a Pfizer vaccine at the school and sang the praises of both the Senior Center and those involved at the site for keeping things running smoothly when she went Monday.
"I was very impressed. I think Lawrence is doing a great job,” Twomey said.
Scheduled to get her next shot in three weeks, Twomey already has a plan to make up for missed memories.
"I had to cancel my trip to Colorado for Christmas to see family so I'm looking forward to going out there,” she said. “I think life is going to be better."
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.