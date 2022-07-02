North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.