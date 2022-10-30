Although the Massachusetts School Counselors Association is pushing for more school counselors to address mental health needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic; thus far, staffers in Merrimack Valley school districts say the staffing strain has not been overly problematic.
However, school administrators agree that counselors are some of the most valuable employees in any district.
Megan Pinksten, guidance director at North Andover High School, said she and her colleagues are continuing the arduous process of repairing the damage inflicted by the pandemic.
“We have worked tirelessly with community agencies and professionals to find additional support for our students,” she said. “We have continued to innovate and find various paths to success for students that weren’t available prior given certain structural or technological barriers that existed.”
In terms of experience, Pinksten said she has an eclectic mix of counselors this year.
“Our counselors range from having decades of experience to new counselors that we have hired in the past year or two,” she said.
Pinksten also said a counselor’s job is constantly “evolving and changing.”
“This is one of the things, in my opinion, that makes our work both exciting and challenging,” she said. “There is always an opportunity to think about our work with students in new ways.”
Pinksten also called attention to the intricate balance of helping students move forward academically while at the same time being sensitive to the trauma of the past two years.
North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said funding was made available in the fiscal year 2023 school budget to have counselors on the elementary, middle and high school levels.
“Counselors are vital to supporting our students’ social-emotional and academic learning needs,” he said.
Nicole Kieser, spokesperson for the Andover Public Schools, said the counseling shortage has not impacted her district.
“We are fortunate and haven’t seen the challenges in staffing that other districts across Massachusetts might be seeing,” she said.
During a recent MASCA panel discussion, John Crocker, director of School Mental Health and Behavioral Services in Methuen, said half of all mental health conditions become noticeable by the time a student is 14 years old.
“This is a chronic disease of the young,” he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has only made matters worse. “Rates of anxiety, stress and depression have all skyrocketed.”
He said having additional counselors would allow for better student screening and to identify problems while they are still manageable.
“It is an appropriate ask,” Crocker said.
In addition, MASCA Executive Director Robert Bardwell said that compared to prior years, a counselor’s responsibilities have grown exponentially.
“The school counselors are not the guidance counselors of five, 10 or 20 years ago,” he said. “They are the glue that holds a school together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.