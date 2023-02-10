Illinois State Redbirds (10-16, 5-10 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-16, 4-11 MVC)
Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Valparaiso's 84-62 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.
The Beacons have gone 7-5 at home. Valparaiso is 1-2 in one-possession games.
The Redbirds have gone 5-10 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 2.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Green averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Krikke is averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.
Malachi Poindexter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Seneca Knight is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
