Murray State Racers (4-3, 1-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-5, 0-1 MVC)
Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Valparaiso Beacons after Rob Perry scored 20 points in Murray State's 70-67 overtime victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.
The Beacons have gone 2-0 in home games. Valparaiso has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.
The Racers are 1-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State is the top team in the MVC scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Green averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is shooting 51.9% and averaging 19.3 points for Valparaiso.
Jamari Smith is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Racers. Perry is averaging 14.6 points for Murray State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
