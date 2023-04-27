FILE - Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) dribbles during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 20, 2023. Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU. The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media Thursday, April 27, 2023.