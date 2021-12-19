Arizona Coyotes (6-21-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2, seventh in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -259, Coyotes +206
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Arizona aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.
The Canucks are 7-8-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 30 total minutes.
The Coyotes are 2-7-0 against opponents from the Central. Arizona serves 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 57 total minutes.
The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 24 assists and has 26 points this season. J.T. Miller has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with nine goals and has 22 points. Phil Kessel has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.
Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).
Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Alex Galchenyuk: day to day (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (covid-19), Lawson Crouse: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.