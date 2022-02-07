Arizona Coyotes (11-30-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-20-6, seventh in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Arizona looking to break its three-game home losing streak.
The Canucks are 12-10-5 against conference opponents. Vancouver is fifth in the Western Conference with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.
The Coyotes are 4-10-1 against opponents from the Central. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 25.8 shots per game.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with a plus-10 in 45 games this season. J.T. Miller has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 17 goals and has 38 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.
Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).
Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).
