New York Rangers (6-2-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-5-1, eighth in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +105, Rangers -126; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver takes on New York looking to break its three-game home skid.
Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.
New York went 27-23-6 overall and 13-12-3 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists per game last season.
The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Canucks: Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).
Rangers: None listed.
