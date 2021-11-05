Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-9-12, sixth in the Western Conference)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +176, Seattle +149, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Seattle aiming for its fifth straight home victory.
The Whitecaps are 9-9-11 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver has 30 of its 44 goals in the second half of contests.
The Sounders are 15-8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Raul Ruidiaz leads the MLS with 17 goals. Seattle has 52 goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Gauld leads Vancouver with five assists. Brian White has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.
Ruidiaz has 17 goals for Seattle so far this season. Cristian Roldan has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Sounders.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
Seattle: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Caio Alexandre (injured), Andy Rose (injured), Tosaint Ricketts (injured).
Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.