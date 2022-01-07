Ottawa Senators (9-18-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-15-3, seventh in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Ottawa looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.
The Canucks are 8-7-1 at home. Vancouver ranks third in the Western Conference with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.
The Senators are 4-9-2 on the road. Ottawa is last in the NHL shooting 28.6 shots per game.
In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Vancouver won 6-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with a plus-10 in 33 games this season. Brock Boeser has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Josh Norris leads the Senators with 14 goals and has 22 points. Brady Tkachuk has eight goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-1-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.
Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Brock Boeser: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols), Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).
Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (health protocols), Tyler Ennis: out (covid-19), Zach Sanford: out (covid-19), Nicholas Paul: out (health protocols), Josh Norris: out (covid-19), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel), Thomas Chabot: out (covid-19), Anton Forsberg: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.