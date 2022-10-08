Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-14-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (13-12-6, fifth in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -126, Vancouver +288, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota United.
United is 10-10-5 against Western Conference teams. United ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 137 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.
The Whitecaps are 11-10-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps rank 10th in the Western Conference drawing 139 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.
Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. United won the last meeting 3-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Amarilla has scored nine goals and added four assists for United. Emanuel Reynoso has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.
Lucas Cavallini has scored nine goals with one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
Whitecaps: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Robin Lod (injured).
Whitecaps: Deiber Caicedo (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
