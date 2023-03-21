UAB Blazers (27-9, 14-6 C-USA) at Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14, 11-7 SEC)
Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and the UAB Blazers play in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Commodores' record in SEC games is 11-7, and their record is 11-7 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.
The Blazers' record in C-USA games is 14-6. UAB ranks third in C-USA shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
Jordan Walker is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 22.5 points and 3.9 assists. KJ Buffen is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UAB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Blazers: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
