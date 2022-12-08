Grambling Tigers (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4)
Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Grambling aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.
The Commodores are 3-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.
The Tigers have gone 1-2 away from home. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Carte'Are Gordon averaging 5.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 58.1% for Vanderbilt.
Gordon is averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.4 points for Grambling.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
