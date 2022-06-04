FILE - Vanderbilt player Enrique Bradfield Jr. plays during an NCAA baseball game against Evansville on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. is widely regarded as the most exciting player in college baseball because of his ability to steal bases. He’s 42 for 42 this season and has swiped 47 in a row since he was last caught.