METHUEN — It was far from the debut that the Andover High football team imagined, but the Golden Warriors did finally return to the gridiron on Friday.
Led by two interceptions for emerging senior Zayn Aruri, Andover pushed traditional rival Methuen High to overtime, before falling to the Rangers 20-14 in the first game of their Merrimack Valley Conference-only 2021 “Fall II” schedule.
The Golden Warriors opened Friday’s contest in picture-perfect fashion. On the first play of the game, quarterback Scotty Brown hit fellow sophomore Lincoln Beal for what appeared to be a 72-yard touchdown pass. A holding penalty limited it to just a 42-yard gain, but three plays later Brown ran in for a 19-yard score.
Methuen responded with a touchdown, but senior captain Tomas Loureiro led a pack of Golden Warrior tacklers that stuffed the 2-point conversion attempt and kept the score 7-6.
Andover added to its lead with 0:53 to go until halftime. Brown lofted a pass into the end zone that receiver Andrew Wetterwald hauled in while tiptoeing the sideline for a highlight-reel 16-yard score and a 14-6 lead.
Andover’s Jonathan Davila ended Methuen’s first drive of the second half with a huge hit to break up a pass. A possession later, Aruri — coming off a breakout basketball season — notched his first varsity interception to end a drive.
Methuen tied it up, then was driving for a potential game-winning score, but Aruri sent the game into overtime with his second interception of the day, snatching a deflected pass out of the air.
Andover went on offense to start overtime, but could not score. Methuen then took over and scored the winning touchdown.
“Andover was ranked No. 8 (in Eastern Mass.),” said Methuen star Anthony Romano. “We knew Scotty Brown is a very talented scrambler and Lincoln Beal is a talented running back. We knew we had to slow them down.”
Loureiro led the Golden Warriors with 12 tackles, while Aruri added six stops and two knocked down passes and freshman Sammy Joseph made five tackles.
Andover (0-1) will look to rebound on Friday, when the Warriors takes on Lowell High (0-1) in their home-opener at Eugene V. Lovely Field (5 p.m.) Lowell fell to favored Central Catholic 38-13 last week and lost to Andover in 2019.
Methuen 20, Andover
Andover (0-1): 7 7 0 0 0 — 14
Methuen (1-0): 6 0 0 8 6 — 20
First Quarter
A — Scotty Brown 19 run (Andrew Wetterwald kick), 10:10
M — Anthony Romano 5 run (rush failed), 4:17
Second Quarter
A — Wetterwald 16 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick), 0:53
Fourth Quarter
M — Romano 8 run (Joe Gangi rush), 10:37
Overtime
M — Romano 1 run (No PAT)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover (29-117) — Lincoln Beal 17-71, Scotty Brown 11-44, Erik Aulback 1-2
PASSING: Andover — Brown 7-16-0, 85
RECEIVING: Andover — Beal 2-48, Andrew Wetterwald 1-16, Tomas Loureiro 2-9, PJ Reming 1-12, Jayronn Chevalier 1-0
GIRLS SWIMMING OPENS
Maya Flatley won the 50 freestyle (25.85), 100 freestyle (57.33) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay as the powerhouse Andover girls swim team took a 122-55 season-opening win over Central Catholic on Saturday. The season had been postponed since the fall due to COVID-19 concerns cancelling events.
Jaclyn Ambrose won the 100 butterfly (1:02.43), 100 breaststroke (1:14.31) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay and Claire Neilly with the 200 IM and swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay for the winners.
