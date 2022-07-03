Inter Miami CF (6-7-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-5-5, fourth in the Western Conference)
Frisco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -186, Inter Miami CF +471, Draw +319; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Vassilev leads Inter Miami into a matchup with Dallas after scoring two goals against Minnesota United.
Dallas is 5-2-1 in home games. Jesus Ferreira leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 10. Dallas has scored 27 goals.
Miami is 1-5-1 in road games. Miami is 5-1 in matches decided by one goal.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ferreira has scored 10 goals and added three assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has one assist over the past 10 games.
Leonardo Campana has seven goals and one assist for Miami. Vassilev has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
Miami: 5-3-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Antonio Zarzar (injured), Lucas Bartlett (injured), Joshue Quinonez (injured).
Miami: Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.